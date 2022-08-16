First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $28,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

