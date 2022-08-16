Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

