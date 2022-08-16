Fiera Capital Corp Sells 18,894 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,103,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Barclays lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.