Lifesci Capital Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Market Perform

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

