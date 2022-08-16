Lifesci Capital Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Market Perform

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
