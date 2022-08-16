Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

