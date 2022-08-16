Better Choice’s (BTTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Better Choice will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.
