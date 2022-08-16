Better Choice’s (BTTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Better Choice will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 1,366.9% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,872,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,696 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 117.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 187,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

