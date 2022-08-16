Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $39.27 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NIO worth $39,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

