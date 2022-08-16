Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,006 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlassian worth $30,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

