Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Crane worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

