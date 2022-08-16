Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $29.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 58,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

