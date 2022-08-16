Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

