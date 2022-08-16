NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

NYSE:U opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

