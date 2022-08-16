QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405,308 shares of company stock worth $16,573,681. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QuantumScape Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
