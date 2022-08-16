Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,491 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

