Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.
Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.