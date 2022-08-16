B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 12,108 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

