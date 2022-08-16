67,741 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 1,092,084 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $36,924,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,298,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 649,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.