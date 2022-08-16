B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,829,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

