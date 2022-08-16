Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,947 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,952 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.