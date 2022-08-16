B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 11,961 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

