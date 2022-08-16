B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 4,218 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

