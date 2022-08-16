Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

