OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.