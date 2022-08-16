Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,127 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

