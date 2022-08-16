Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

