Wealth Alliance Acquires 315 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $26,901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.