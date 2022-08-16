Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 336,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 220,470 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,982,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

