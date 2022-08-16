Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36.

