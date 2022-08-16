Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,128 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

