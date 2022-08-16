Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

