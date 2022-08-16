Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $175,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after buying an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after buying an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

