Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.