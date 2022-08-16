Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,283 shares of company stock worth $1,282,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

