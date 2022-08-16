Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06.

