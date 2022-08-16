Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,808 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 144,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,650,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,019,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,375,000 after buying an additional 990,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 3.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.