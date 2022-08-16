BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

