Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.93 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

