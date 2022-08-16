Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

