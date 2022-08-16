East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

