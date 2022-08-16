Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,005,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.