Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $338.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.85.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

