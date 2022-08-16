Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

