Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.
IR opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
