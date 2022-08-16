Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

