Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,856,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,194,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.31.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Profile



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.



