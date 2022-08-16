First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 49,956 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

