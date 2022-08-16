First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.