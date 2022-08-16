First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,815 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,480,000 after acquiring an additional 237,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $248.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

