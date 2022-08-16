First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day moving average of $364.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.