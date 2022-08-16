First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.