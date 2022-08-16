First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $997,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its 200 day moving average is $347.53.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

